Crime

Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
Updated May 29, 2021 - 11:04 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a man suspected of DUI after a wrong-way crash in central Las Vegas on Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Troopers were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. on U.S Highway 95 northbound near Rancho Drive, Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said. Investigators believe the crash happened when a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes struck a pickup truck head-on.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were both killed in the crash, Wellman said.

The Chevrolet also struck a Volkswagen passenger car and briefly caught on fire. The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries, Wellman said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, she said.

The two people who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

U.S. 95 northbound was closed Saturday morning past the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit ramp, Wellman said. The interchange between northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. 95 was also closed.

Major delays are expected and drivers are advised to use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

