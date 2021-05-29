Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead

The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a man suspected of DUI after a wrong-way crash in central Las Vegas on Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Troopers were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. on U.S Highway 95 northbound near Rancho Drive, Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said. Investigators believe the crash happened when a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes struck a pickup truck head-on.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were both killed in the crash, Wellman said.

The Chevrolet also struck a Volkswagen passenger car and briefly caught on fire. The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries, Wellman said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, she said.

The two people who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

U.S. 95 northbound was closed Saturday morning past the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit ramp, Wellman said. The interchange between northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. 95 was also closed.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. US95 south of Rancho Rd. Two confirmed deceased. Impairment suspected. NB US95 closed at I15. Expect major delays. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. PIO on scene. #DriveSober #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/lOv0ddKnvf — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 29, 2021

Major delays are expected and drivers are advised to use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

