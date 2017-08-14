ad-fullscreen
Crime

Man arrested in connection with threatening note to Heller’s Las Vegas office

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2017 - 4:19 pm

Police arrested a 62-year-old man Monday in connection with a threatening note that was left near Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office in July.

Richard Holley was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center without incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at Heller’s office at 8930 W. Sunset Road about 9 a.m. on July 16 and found a threatening note near the door to the office.

Holley faces charges of extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

