Man booked on DUI charges in four-vehicle, fatal crash

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday and booked on impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash in south Las Vegas.

One person was killed and three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, Henderson police said at the time.

Jail records show Dustin Porter was booked on driving under the influence resulting in death and failure to obey a stop sign at an intersection.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning and is being held on $100,000 bail. If he posts bail, court records indicate Porter is prohibited from driving.

Police had not provided further details non the crash as of Monday morning.

