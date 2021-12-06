49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man booked on DUI charges in four-vehicle, fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 6:45 am
 
Updated December 6, 2021 - 7:14 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday and booked on impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash in south Las Vegas.

One person was killed and three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, Henderson police said at the time.

Jail records show Dustin Porter was booked on driving under the influence resulting in death and failure to obey a stop sign at an intersection.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning and is being held on $100,000 bail. If he posts bail, court records indicate Porter is prohibited from driving.

Police had not provided further details non the crash as of Monday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
3
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
4
‘Voice’ winner fights back against clueless record label executives
‘Voice’ winner fights back against clueless record label executives
5
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST