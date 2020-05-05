Man charged with lewdness with a child in North Las Vegas

A man has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a child in North Las Vegas.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dillon Dacole Coleman, 25, is charged with lewdness with a child under the age of 14, according to North Las Vegas Justice Court records. A police report states in October of 2019, an 11-year-old reported a man touched her buttocks while she was clothed and also kissed her on the corner of her mouth.

A North Las Vegas police report states the child told authorities she was playing tag with Coleman and another friend when “Dillon at some point attempted to touch her buttocks and kissed her on the neck up to her mouth.” The incident was reported to police by the child’s mother. Coleman, according to the incident report, told the girl’s mother “it was an accident and was stupid of him.”

North Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued in December 2019. An arraignment hearing was held in North Las Vegas Justice Court on April 30.

