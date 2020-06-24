Man faces assault charges in Las Vegas police shooting, barricade

The man accused of swinging a sword at a Las Vegas apartment complex Monday, leading to a shooting and a barricade, faces assault charges.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edward Alexander, 50, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on seven counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and one count of being a prohibited person owning a gun, according to jail records and arrest logs.

Las Vegas police were called to the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday after Alexander was allegedly swinging a sword aggressively. Officers interacted with him for about three minutes before he pulled a handgun and pointed it toward officers, police said.

Several officers shot at Alexander, who then barricaded himself in an apartment until about 1 p.m. when he was arrested.

Alexander has prior charges in Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 2014, including felony charges of drug possession and carrying a dangerous weapon without a permit, records show. He was convicted in 2016 of attempting to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing Thursday.

