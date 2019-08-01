Man faces DUI charge after crashing car into Las Vegas store

A 37-year-old man is facing a DUI charge after he crashed a stolen car into a northwest valley grocery store Wednesday night.

A man is escorted by Las Vegas police officers at the Smith's Marketplace, at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after crashing a car into the grocery story, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A car crashes into the Smith’s Marketplace, at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is escorted by Las Vegas police officers at the Smith's Marketplace, at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after crashing a car into the grocery story. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail records show that Christopher Inman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

No one was injured Wednesday when a sedan crashed through the front window of a Smith’s at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, police said, but the crash caused “extensive damage” to the store.

Officers found the driver inside the Smith’s and arrested him at the scene after employees called police.

