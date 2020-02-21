Man pistol whipped during central Las Vegas carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking in which the victim was pistol whipped early Friday in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. at East Rochelle Avenue and Channel 10 Drive near East Flamingo Road, said Lt. Ibarra of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man reported to police that two men robbed him and one man pistol whipped him before taking his car.

No descriptions of the men or the vehicle were available as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

