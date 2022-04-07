Man stabbed 3-year-old girl 11 times to ‘get the demons out,’ report says

Alan Wilson, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon after a 3-year-old girl was stabbed 11 times.

Alan Wilson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man stabbed a 3-year-old girl 11 times at his home last Thursday, police said.

Alan Wilson, 28, was arrested the same day after fleeing the home where he and about five family members were gathered, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Witnesses told police Wilson came up behind the 3-year-old and started stabbing her. Family members struggled to take the knife from Wilson while he repeatedly said, “I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her.”

The child was stabbed seven times in the back, once in the armpit, once in the hand and twice in the arm, according to the report. She suffered damage to an artery, her kidney and spleen, which required three surgeries.

The man who called 911 said that his granddaughter was stabbed by his stepson. It wasn’t clear from the report if the girl was Wilson’s daughter.

Police located Wilson by tracking his cellphone, and he was taken into custody within an hour of the stabbing, police said.

Wilson is charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon, court records show.

Wilson remained in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail, according to jail records. He is due in court Thursday.

