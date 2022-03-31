Man who died in custody suffered from blood clot, coroner rules

Michael Guillory, 37, died Dec. 6 at University Medical Center from a pulmonary embolism, the coroner’s office determined.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that a man who died in custody suffered from a blood clot.

Michael Guillory, 37, died Dec. 6 at University Medical Center from a pulmonary embolism, the coroner’s office determined. His death was ruled an accident.

Guillory was arrested Dec. 5 after police said he was breaking into cars on the 2400 block of East Serene Avenue and barricaded himself in a car for more than two hours.

Police said Guillory was armed with a sword when he got out of the vehicle, attempted to run away and, at one point, attempted to injure a police dog. He was taken down with a stun gun and detained, police said at the time.

He initially was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a controlled substance and mistreatment of a police animal, but the charges were dropped on Dec. 8, according to court records.

Further details regarding the arrest were not immediately available.

