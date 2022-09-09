Metro asks residents to avoid northeast Las Vegas desert area

Las Vegas police are urging residents to avoid a northeast Las Vegas desert area has been the scene of several recent violent crimes, especially at night.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, or The Saddle, has been the scene of several recent violent crimes, especially at night, according to a statement Friday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,” the statement read.

The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro said it planned to have added patrol in the area and urged residents to avoid hanging out in the desert.

In August, Metro data showed 72 crimes against people in the area’s ZIP code, a number that has steadily increased since March.

Most of the crimes against people were assaults, according to Metro data.

