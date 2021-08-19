Metro detectives honored for helping uncover potential terror plot

A group of Las Vegas police detectives was being honored Thursday for work that helped uncover a potential terrorism plot at a northwest valley home in September 2020.

Lacy Walthour (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A group of Las Vegas police detectives was being honored Thursday afternoon for work that helped uncover a potential terrorism plot at a northwest valley home in September 2020.

The detectives were among 94 employees and four citizens being recognized at a ceremony for distinguishing themselves through community, exemplary, meritorious or lifesaving service through 11 separate incidents, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The terrorism investigation sprang from a response by Metro officers to 3936 Cobble Creek Court just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020, in response to reports of a shooting and potential burglary. Upon arrival at the scene, they encountered 27-year-old Lacy Walthour, who provided conflicting accounts of what happened to 911 dispatchers and the officers, according to arrest reports and court records.

He first told 911 dispatchers that he saw a man with a mask breaking into his car, according to a recently released arrest report. Walthour said the man fired a gun at him so he shot back several times, and the man ran away.

But after his call was cut short, he called 911 again and said the man had tried to break into his home. Asked why he had previously said the man tried to break into his car, he changed his story to say that it was his car. He also told the dispatcher that he saw the man on camera but later said his camera wasn’t recording, the report said.

Officers were able to find seven shell casings in front of Walthour’s home, but couldn’t find any near the street to corroborate Walthour’s story. They also found six bullet impact marks on a house across the street and one on a car parked in the driveway.

According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant for Walthour’s home and found a painting of Osama bin Laden with the phrase “One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter” in Arabic across the top, gun parts, a 3D-printer, 3D-printed gun parts, body armor, riot shields and a computer with a YouTube video titled “Hebrew Israelites No White People In Heaven” on the screen in the garage.

Metro’s Counterterrorism Section was called in to assist and, according to the report, detectives found what they identified as homemade explosive devices throughout the garage, designed to detonate if stepped on.

“Detectives had reason to believe that Lacy Walthour was in the process and acquiring weapons and material for use in carrying out an ideologically motivated mass casualty attack,” the report said.

Court records show that Walthour was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 9, 2020, and remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon; six counts of firing a gun at or into an occupied structure; one count of firing a gun at or into an occupied vehicle; one count of owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person; one count of making or possessing an explosive or incendiary device; one count of possessing an explosive or incendiary device in or near a public or private area and 15 counts of possessing a component of an explosive or incendiary device with the intent to make an explosive or incendiary device.

Jail records show that he is being held on $1 million bail.

It was not immediately clear whether Walthour had entered a plea to the charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

