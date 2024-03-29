Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect

The stabbing occurred during a barricade event in the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South about 1:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A photo shows Enzo receiving treatment after being stabbed in the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Departmetn via X)

Metro K-9 Enzo was stabbed multiple times but was in stable condition after surgery Friday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred during a barricade event in the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South about 1:10 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

K9 Enzo was stabbed several times while working a barricade this afternoon. He is currently undergoing surgery. pic.twitter.com/d9z3verC5g — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 29, 2024

The suicidal man had barricaded himself inside his apartment when police arrived and had started a small fire, said Metro Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson.

The individual was refusing to comply with officers, and the incident was declared a barricade. SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived to the scene, according to a Metro email.

Officers used several low-lethal devices to try and get the subject into custody even as he stabbed Enzo several times.

Once in custody, the subject was taken to a hospital and also underwent surgery, police said.

Enzo was airlifted to a nearby animal hospital for treatment, Clarkson said, noting the dog was in stable condition after surgery.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.