Crime

Metro officer faces child abuse, domestic violence charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 5:22 pm
Joseph Ortega (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect and two counts of domestic violence/assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Joseph Ortega has been with Metro since 2017. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division of the Northwest Area Command.

A Metro news release said Ortega will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

