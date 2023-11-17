Metro officer faces child abuse, domestic violence charges

The officer is assigned to the West Community Policing Division of the Northwest Area Command.

Joseph Ortega (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect and two counts of domestic violence/assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Joseph Ortega has been with Metro since 2017. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division of the Northwest Area Command.

A Metro news release said Ortega will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

