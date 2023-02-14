43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Metro releases results of ‘DUI blitz’ over Super Bowl weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 3:47 pm
 
A row of handcuffs hang at the Metro Traffic Bureau during a Metro "DUI blitz" event in 2019 in ...
A row of handcuffs hang at the Metro Traffic Bureau during a Metro "DUI blitz" event in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the results of its “DUI blitz” held over Super Bowl weekend.

In a tweet Monday, the agency said it conducted 324 vehicle stops and gave out 68 citations. It also said 39 impaired drivers were taken off the roads, while two firearms were impounded. The DUI blitz took place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, a Metro public information officer told the Review-Journal that 220 stops and 27 DUI arrests were made on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

The department’s traffic bureau also reminded Las Vegas area drivers that there are plenty of legal options for transportation in the area.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
2
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
4
New $50M nightlife venue to be built on Strip
New $50M nightlife venue to be built on Strip
5
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police plan ‘DUI blitz’ for Super Bowl Sunday
Police plan ‘DUI blitz’ for Super Bowl Sunday
3 suspected of stealing $11K of goods from Lowe’s stores in valley
3 suspected of stealing $11K of goods from Lowe’s stores in valley
3 suspected of stealing $11K of goods from Lowe’s stores in valley
3 suspected of stealing $11K of goods from Lowe’s stores in valley
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Bicycle dispute ends in shooting after victim taunted suspect, police report says
Bicycle dispute ends in shooting after victim taunted suspect, police report says
Man faces charges of attempted murder, grand theft auto in ‘17, ‘18 incidents
Man faces charges of attempted murder, grand theft auto in ‘17, ‘18 incidents