Metro releases results of ‘DUI blitz’ over Super Bowl weekend

On Sunday alone, the DUI blitz resulted in 220 stops and 27 DUI arrests

A row of handcuffs hang at the Metro Traffic Bureau during a Metro "DUI blitz" event in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the results of its “DUI blitz” held over Super Bowl weekend.

In a tweet Monday, the agency said it conducted 324 vehicle stops and gave out 68 citations. It also said 39 impaired drivers were taken off the roads, while two firearms were impounded. The DUI blitz took place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, a Metro public information officer told the Review-Journal that 220 stops and 27 DUI arrests were made on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

The department’s traffic bureau also reminded Las Vegas area drivers that there are plenty of legal options for transportation in the area.

