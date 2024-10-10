Metro releases video showing people who may be involved in bulldog’s death

Las Vegas police again appealed to the public for help in developing leads from a video possibly showing two people leaving a container behind a central valley grocery store in July.

A screenshot of a video released Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Metropolitan Police Department shows two people depositing a crate near a dumpster behind the Von's grocery store near East Twain Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A video that may show two people responsible for abandoning bulldog Reba in late July has surfaced on social media and from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The English bulldog, named “Reba,” was found July 26 in severe breathing distress behind a Von’s store on the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue near South Maryland Parkway. Despite efforts to save her, she died a few days later at a valley animal hospital.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.

“Today I was anonymously sent a video (taken) from behind the Von’s store on Maryland Parkway clearly showing two individuals in what looks like a Kia Forte taking a bin out of their car and abandoning it behind the store,” said Bryce Henderson, president of No Kill Las Vegas.

“There were rumors about a month and half ago about a video being out there but then nothing ever materialized,” Henderson said.

Henderson put together the three segments that he was sent into one video. It shows a white sedan with two people putting a plastic crate near a dumpster. He posted the video Tuesday evening on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Metro seeks help

On Wednesday afternoon, Metro emailed a news release containing a shorter video as part of an appeal to the public’s help in finding the people responsible.

The video shows a man and woman arriving in the area in a white four-door sedan and parking the car where the black tote with Reba inside was eventually located.

“Detectives did locate video surveillance footage of the incident but have been unable to identify the individuals using the investigative means available to them,” the news release states. “We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the surveillance video. The video shows a male and female arrive in the area driving a white four-door sedan and park where the black tote with Reba was eventually located.”

On the Metro video, Sgt. William Gethoefer urges the public to come forward with any tips about the individuals.

“The LVMPD is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in the tragic loss of Reba the dog,” Gethoefer says.

Gina Greisen of Nevada Voters for Animals said she learned of the video several weeks ago but said she felt it was up to Metro to investigate and see what leads might develop.

Summer of frustration, help from outside

In late July, Metro said that it had exhausted all leads in its efforts to find the people responsible for abandoning Reba.

In an effort to help find the individuals responsible for Reba’s death, Big Dog Ranch Rescue said in early August that it had teamed with a private donor to offer a $50,000 reward for information.

“People across America know Reba’s name and her story,” said Chase Scott, spokesman for the rescue organization. “How she was left to die is about as inhumane as you can get. The donor wanted to help as much as she could, so we teamed with them on the $25,000 and they are paying for the private detective.”

Several events have been held in the valley to continue public awareness of the Reba case.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the individuals is urged to contact Metro’s animal cruelty detail at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The animal cruelty detail conducts investigations into the abuse and mistreatment of animals.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.