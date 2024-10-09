Metro seeks suspects in $10K theft of beauty products

Two suspects entered a beauty products store near 7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway and concealed product in their bags, according to a Metro news release.

Surveillance photos of two suspects in a Sept. 2, 2024, beauty store robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two women who stole more than $10,000 worth of beauty products last month are being sought by the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, two suspects entered a beauty products store near 7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway and concealed product in their bags, according to a Metro news release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Retail Crime at 702-828-3591 or email orc@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

