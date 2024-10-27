Metro sergeant posts bond after arrest on child porn charges

Sgt. Kevin Menon is also accused of unlawfully detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Menon, who was already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery, is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant who was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child abuse material posted a cash bond Saturday, court records show.

Sgt. Kevin Menon, who had already been facing charges after he was accused of unlawfully detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip, was back in court on Thursday after officers said they found images of young girls exposed and posing sexually. In some images, which police said were discovered on electronic devices in Menon’s home during a search in relation to the initial charges, the girls were sexually assaulted, according to a declaration of warrant and summons.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood set Menon’s bail at $100,000.

On Saturday, the Clark County Detention Center’s website did not show any record of Menon being in custody. He is expected back in court on Nov. 7 for a preliminary hearing, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police said the new charges are part of the department’s ongoing investigation into Menon. On Oct. 9, Menon was indicted in a separate case in which he was accused of a “pattern of unlawful detentions,” according to an arrest report. In that case, the charges include oppression under the color of office and battery.

In the connection with the images police say they discovered, Menon faces two felony counts of possessing visual pornography of a person under 16, court records show.

Menon’s lawyer, Dominic Gentile, could not be reached for immediate comment.

