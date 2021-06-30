80°F
Crime

Mom arrested after 5-year-old found dead in hot Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 8:11 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a Las Vegas 5-year-old who police believe perished after being left in a hot house with no air conditioning.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the child’s death was believed to be heat-related and said that police abuse and neglect detectives are handling the case. The youth’s mother, Kemaya Taylor, 23, was booked Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on open murder and two counts of child abuse or neglect.

Further details were not immediately released.

A request for a mug shot and police arrest arrest report was denied early Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, which cited the ongoing investigation into the death.

Taylor was due to appear in court on Thursday for a 72-hour hearing in the case. A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday was canceled after Taylor refused to be transported from the jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

