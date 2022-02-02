Mother of crash victims says community support will ‘help us bear with this’

The North Las Vegas mother who lost seven relatives in Saturday’s North Las Vegas “mass casualty” crash said she does not know if she will be able to withstand saying her final goodbyes to all her children and a brother later this month.

Kenia Ramos, 15, right, who was a classmate of crash victim Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, prepares to place flowers and a candle at memorial to the victims of six-vehicle crash

But members of the community standing by her family’s side would help, Erlinda Zacarias said Monday, noting that the viewing scheduled for Feb. 21 was open to the public.

“I don’t know how I’ll live that moment,” she said in Spanish. “But I know that having all of those people by our side would help us bear with this.”

Zacarias and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana lost a total of six children and her brother Saturday afternoon when their Toyota Sienna was struck by a car that blew through a red light going more than 100 mph at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The victims were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

The motorist police said caused the crash, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 36, also died.

Four others were reported injured in the six-vehicle wreck.

Those in the minivan were on their way to meet Zacarias and Mejia-Santana for lunch when the 3:15 p.m. crash occurred.

“We’re never going to see them again, or watch them grow, or have grandchildren,” Zacarias lamented Monday. “Our world is over.”

A GoFundMe campaign she launched Sunday to help cover funeral costs had raised more than $270,000 from more than 6,100 donors as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders, a community organizer, said he is friends with Tiffani May, who survived the crash. He set up a candlelight and prayer vigil for Sunday in honor of everyone involved in the crash.

The vigil starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue, 1344 W. Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas.

May was rushed to University Medical Center with serious injuries, police and her family have said. Her own fundraiser to help cover medical costs had raised more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, about 72 hours after the deadliest crash in recent Nevada history, a steady stream of people continued to visit a memorial at the crash site.

A fence surrounding a vacant lot had not been repaired since cars involved in the crash broke through on Saturday.

Underneath a wooden sign that advertises an upcoming commercial and residential complex, the number of candles, stuffed animals, balloons and flowers, continued to grow.

“We love you,” someone wrote on a blue balloon. “One day we’ll see you.”

North Las Vegas resident Joseph Dollopac stopped to pay respects.

“I just hope that they can recover from it,” he said. “No parent should actually feel this type of pain and agony… I want them to know that you’re not alone. This community stands fully with you.”

Diane Clawson said she felt for Zacarias and Mejia-Santana.

“It’s so unnecessary,” she said about the crash. “It’s just heartbreaking. Heartbreaking.”

The viewing and burial for the children and Zacarias’ brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, were scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Palm Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. The burial will follow at 1:30 p.m.

The remains of Mejia-Santana’s older sons, Gabriel and David Mejia-Barrera will be repatriated to Mexico, the family said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter. Photographer Kevin Cannon contributed to this story.