North Las Vegas

Man in wheelchair killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 6:07 pm
 

A man in a wheelchair died after he was struck by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

North Las Vegas police said the crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. near Owens Avenue and Main Street.

Few details were released Friday, but police said the man — who died at University Medical Center — was in his 50s.

Furthermore, police said that the driver of the Ford F350 was not believed to be impaired or speeding.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the crash victim.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

