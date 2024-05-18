Man in wheelchair killed in North Las Vegas crash

A man in a wheelchair died after he was struck by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas.

Mylar balloons cause brief power outage in North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies after speeding in North Las Vegas, police say

A man in a wheelchair died after he was struck by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

North Las Vegas police said the crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. near Owens Avenue and Main Street.

Few details were released Friday, but police said the man — who died at University Medical Center — was in his 50s.

Furthermore, police said that the driver of the Ford F350 was not believed to be impaired or speeding.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the crash victim.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.