Motorcycle officer injured in crash with suspected impaired driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 9:44 pm
 
Updated September 5, 2022 - 7:27 am
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an accident involving a police motorcycle officer at ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an accident involving a police motorcycle officer at the interception of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas police motorcycle officer was thrown from his bike after a crash in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night.

The officer was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson around 8 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road when a 2000 Chevrolet S10 turned left in front of the bike, causing the crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer, identified as G. Santos, 41, was taken to University Medical Center trauma center with serious injuries, police said.

Officers suspect the truck driver, John Boyd Jr., was impaired. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of impaired driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and driver failing to yield on green light.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.

