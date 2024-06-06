‘No shortcuts to earning the badge’: Metro welcomes new recruit class — PHOTOS

The Metropolitan Police Department’s November recruit class graduated from the police academy with the support of a large crowd including family members.

Individual graduates stand and are recognized for achievements during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 stand for the presentation of colors during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduate Raymond FIame is presented with a tea leaf haku after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The staff of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Police Academy Class 11-2023 hand Noah Swanger, 11, a pennant that adorned the graduating class’ flag after the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The class is dedicated in the memory of Swanger’s father, Jason Swanger, who served in the LVMPD for seven years and died on June 24, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. “[The pennant] is such a great gift from the academy staff,” Swanger said. “My dad was pretty selfless. He would run into action when others wouldn’t.” (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Staff and recent graduates take a photograph with Noah Swanger, 11, after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The class is dedicated in the memory of Swanger’s father, Jason Swanger, who served in the LVMPD for seven years and died on June 24, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates and current officers recite the Law Enforcement Code of Honor during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Distinguished recruit Caden Sink, center, takes photographs with his family members during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 bow their heads during a moment of prayer on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowd members clap during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 sit facing the crowd during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 sit facing the crowd during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Chung stands while being introduced as the class speaker during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individual graduates stand and are recognized for achievements during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 sit facing the crowd during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caden Sink stands to be recognized as the class’ Distinguished Recruit during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and wait to take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Chung begins to sit down after speaking to the crowd during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individual graduates stand and are recognized for achievements during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates receive their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and wait to take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates receive their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates receive their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates receive their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and wait to take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates shake hands with academy staff after receiving their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates shake hands with academy staff after receiving their badge and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates wait in line to receive their badge and diploma during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TAC Officer Dustin Osborne grabs a badge to present to a graduate during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and families cheer and take photographs of graduates as they receive their badges and diplomas during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd cheers as the final graduates receive their badge and diploma during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates recite the Oath of Office during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A graduate is handed a child to take photographs with during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates and current officers recite the Law Enforcement Code of Honor during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates and current officers recite the Law Enforcement Code of Honor during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After being dismissed for the final time, graduates turn and celebrate with one another after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates group together to take a photograph after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates and families leave the ceremony hall after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A graduate waves to the crowd while waiting for a photograph to be taken after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Staff and recent graduates take a photograph with Noah Swanger, 11, after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The class is dedicated in the memory of Swanger’s father, Jason Swanger, who served in the LVMPD for seven years and died on June 24, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The staff of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Police Academy Class 11-2023 hand Noah Swanger, 11, a pennant that adorned the graduating class’ flag after the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The class is dedicated in the memory of Swanger’s father, Jason Swanger, who served in the LVMPD for seven years and died on June 24, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. “[The pennant] is such a great gift from the academy staff,” Swanger said. “My dad was pretty selfless. He would run into action when others wouldn’t.” (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduate Raymond FIame is presented with a tea leaf haku after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Color Guard wait to present the flags before the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 stand for the presentation of colors during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and family members watch a short introduction video before the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony begins on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd waits for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony to begin on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Captain Raul Rodriguez speaks to the crowd during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lieutenant Richard Meyers lists the Academy’s Experiences during the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 sit facing the crowd during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Chung, the class speaker, addresses the crowd during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Chung, the class speaker, addresses the crowd during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individual graduates stand and are recognized for achievements during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Distinguished recruit Caden Sink, center, takes photographs with his family members during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After being dismissed for the final time, graduates turn and celebrate with one another after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Police Academy Class 11-2023 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clad in their uniforms and minutes from receiving their police badge, the Metropolitan Police Department’s newest recruits sat stone-faced at the beginning of their graduation ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Over an hour later, with their badges pinned to their chests, the recruits laughed, shouted and hugged as they were dismissed from the police academy and officially Metro police officers.

The November recruit class graduated from the police academy Wednesday in the Las Vegas Convention Center with the support of a large crowd including family members, friends and fellow law enforcement officers.

The 64 new recruits have a wide variety of backgrounds. Recruits span the ages of 21 to 50, they were born all over the United States and in six U.S. territories or foreign countries, 16 are bilingual, and 15 are parents. The diversity within the class is something Lt. Richard Meyers noted as critical for properly serving the Las Vegas community.

Many recruits took a pay cut to join the police force because “they could not contain that fire that burns inside their bellies to serve this community,” Meyers said.

Meyers introduced the class’s chosen speaker, Brian Chung, who previously served in the National Guard. Chung shared that the academy taught his class that receiving help from others is sometimes necessary, he said.

“There are no easy roads to the finish line, no shortcuts to earning the badge and certainly no way to make it through the academy or even through life by doing everything by yourself,” Chung said.

In December, just a month into the recruits’ training, police responded to the Dec. 6 UNLV shooting that killed three and left three others injured, two of which were police officers. Chung and his fellow recruits were in class at the time, listening to the police radio in real-time.

It was a moment that would stay with Chung forever, he said.

“We all sat silently as we listened. I will never forget the feeling in that room,” Chung said. “All of us were confronted with the reality that we may find ourselves in, in a few short months. And what will we do? I had to ask myself, can I run towards the threat?”

Chung told the crowd that he would.

“If you are the responding officer — whether you’ve been on the force 30 years or you’re rolling code, day one, call one, minute one — I want you all to know that we will always be there to protect our great community of which we are proud to serve selflessly,” Chung said.

Meyers also shared a police academy tradition of dedicating each class to a fallen officer. The November cohort dedicated its class to Jason Swanger, an officer who died of COVID-19 complications in 2021. Swanger’s wife and son were in attendance at the ceremony, and were referenced, or thanked, frequently.

The family provided blue bracelets to all of the recruits and the staff at the graduation.

After all the graduates received their badges, with loud cheers from the packed room, they were officially sworn into the police force. After the recruits were sworn in, all law enforcement in the room was asked to stand up and take an oath.

“I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character, or the public trust,” said the recruits, as well as the other law enforcement officers in the room, in unison. “I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions.”

In the ceremony’s closing remarks, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh commented on the large turnout in the room — all the seats had been taken and many were standing near the walls. He said it gave him a moment to reflect on where the department is as a law enforcement agency.

After the August recruit class joins the department later this year, Metro will only have 2 to 2.5 percent of police officer positions vacant, Walsh said.

“We still have a little bit of work to do, but there isn’t a sheriff or a chief of police around the country that wouldn’t trade places with us,” he said.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X @elladeethompson.