Suspect arrested in late-April Summerlin freeway fatal hit-and-run

The 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue are seen, on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested a month after an early-morning hit-and-run killed a pedestrian on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin, according to the Nevada State Police.

Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody Thursday, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The collision occurred about 5 a.m. April 28 near 215 and the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and Far Hills on-ramp.

Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, 35, of Alpine, California, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Honda Civic that authorities believe was involved in the crash was located at a Pahrump body shop, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

