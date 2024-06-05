Suspect arrested in late-April Summerlin freeway fatal hit-and-run
The collision occurred about 5 a.m. April 28 near 215 and the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and Far Hills on-ramp.
A suspect has been arrested a month after an early-morning hit-and-run killed a pedestrian on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin, according to the Nevada State Police.
Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody Thursday, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, 35, of Alpine, California, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
A Honda Civic that authorities believe was involved in the crash was located at a Pahrump body shop, police said.
