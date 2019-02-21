Nevada takes part in effort targeting illegal dispensing of drugs

(Getty Images)

Nevada law enforcement officials on Thursday morning issued search warrants to five medical professionals suspected of illegally prescribing and dispensing pharmaceuticals such as opioids.

Officials announced the search warrants — issued as part of federal and state agencies’ Operation Hypocritical Oath — at Las Vegas’ Drug Enforcement Agency office Thursday afternoon.

The operation, which includes more than a dozen Nevada agencies, as well as the DEA’s Los Angeles division, targeted medical professionals in Nevada, California and Hawaii, Las Vegas DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill said.

Three search warrants were issued in Clark County, Neill said.

Nevada officials also seized $35,000 in cash, nine firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition while issuing the search warrants Thursday morning. Across the three states, officials seized $3 million in assets and 236,620 counterfeit pills, Neill said.

“Operation Hypocritical Oath was conceived one year ago with the goal of identifying, targeting, investigating and disrupting the illicit diversion of pharmaceutical drugs through California, Nevada and Hawaii,” Neill said. “This initiative focused on medical professionals such as doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who illegally prescribed and dispensed pharmaceutical controlled substances.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.