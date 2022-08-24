Nevada’s new U.S. attorney vows to prioritize sex trafficking cases

“I think there will be opportunities for us to make it clear that Nevada is not a safe haven for sex traffickers,” Jason Frierson told reporters.

Jason Frierson, who was sworn in as the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada in mid-May, introduces himself to the media at a press conference at the U.S. attorney’s office in in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The new U.S. attorney for Nevada said fighting human trafficking will be a high priority for his office.

Jason Frierson met with members of the news media Wednesday to outline some of his goals as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

“We have conferences and conventions. We have the Super Bowl coming,” Frierson said. “I think there will be opportunities for us to make it clear that Nevada is not a safe haven for sex traffickers.”

He also said his office will direct resources toward combating the flow of fentanyl into the state.

Frierson is the first African American to hold the position of U.S. attorney in Nevada. He was nominated to the position by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27.

He has served as speaker of the Nevada Assembly and has worked as a Clark County assistant public defender and as a chief deputy district attorney.

