A teacher at an Amargosa Valley boarding school recalled having encounters with one student who “received bruising” and another who “received a bloody nose,” according to an arrest report released Monday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrested Northwest Academy teacher Caleb Hill, 29, last week on suspicion of child abuse. He is being held at the Nye County Detention Center.

The ongoing abuse investigation at Northwest Academy began on Jan. 28 after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints from a former staff member and a former student, who is now 14, the report stated.

In a brief phone interview Saturday night, Patti Chappuis, wife of Northwest Academy owner Marcel Chappuis, said the investigation was the result of a “disgruntled employee,” whom she did not identify.

The investigation also led to the discovery of arsenic in the school’s water. The Sheriff’s Office announced the findings late Friday. The office said students at the school, 1472 S. Highway 373, have been tested for arsenic exposure.

In a videotaped statement Friday, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said detectives interviewed the former student, who described being “assaulted and slammed” by Hill on several occasions.

According to its website, the academy is a private boarding school near the California-Nevada border for “troubled teens and at-risk adolescents” and is monitored and licensed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

It serves 228 teens ranging in age from 13 to 18, according to a 2019 resources directory published by the department. The same directory describes the school as a “licensed daycare facility” that operates 24/7.

Sheriff’s Office and Department of Family Services officials served a search warrant at the school Tuesday and interviewed “all students and on-site staff members,” Tippetts said.

“During the course of the interviews, detectives received numerous complaints from students concerning the level of force used by Caleb,” Tippetts said. “Detectives identified instances in which staff went hands-on with students on numerous occasions. Caleb acknowledged that this tactic was against the school’s policy.”

In addition to reports of abuse by Hill, students also told detectives they had received injuries and broken bones at the school and were denied medical care. Most of the broken bones were toes.

On Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office released video footage that showed a student wearing what appeared to be a medical boot being helped down stairs by uniformed officers.

In addition to injuries, detectives determined that the school’s water was contaminated with arsenic and “other harmful substances.” Students said staffers gave them three small bottles of water a day to drink.

“Multiple juveniles reported rashes that had developed on their skin, which they believed was from showering in contaminated water,” Tippetts said.

Detectives brought medical professionals to the school to examine the students who had complained of injuries, Tippetts said. Many of the injuries required immediate medical attention. A doctor said three small bottles of water a day is “insufficient” for general hydration.

“The doctor provided a preliminary determination that the widespread rashes amongst the juveniles were linked to the contaminated water,” Tippetts said.

Tippets said Friday that the school remains open, a decision made by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

