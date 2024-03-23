New Henderson police officer fired after DUI arrest

A probationary police officer with the Henderson Police Department was arrested late Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Chasen Bradford (Henderson Police Department)

A rookie Henderson police officer was arrested on a DUI charge and fired about 48 hours after he joined the department, police said Saturday.

Chasen Bradford, 34, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center late Friday on a misdemeanor count of DUI, police said.

In a letter posted to the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page on Saturday, Police Chief Hollie Chadwick wrote that Bradford was one of 14 police academy graduates who were “welcomed” to the department Thursday.

Bradford was arrested the following night after he “chose to drink and drive,” Chadwick’s letter said. As a result, he was fired, the chief said.

“This probationary officer was promptly terminated and is no longer a member of the Henderson Police Department,” the letter said.

Police wrote in another statement that Bradford had been officially hired by the city on Sept. 25.

Additional details about what led to the probationary officer’s arrest — or where it happened — were not immediately available Saturday.

Chadwick’s lettter also warned officers about the consequences for driving impaired.

“Driving Under the Influence poses serious risks to our community and the Henderson Police Department will have zero tolerance for this behavior,” Chadwick’s letter said.

“No injuries or other vehicles were involved in this incident, however our valley cannot afford to lose further lives due to the actions of our motorists — this includes members of the Henderson Police Department.”

Chadwick, who was appointed in May, wrote that her promise for transparency and accountability remains current.

“As your Police Chief,” she wrote, “know that I will hold our Police Department to the highest standards of conduct.”

Police said the investigation into Bradford was ongoing.

Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report. Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.