New video shows McLaren crash moments after fatal impact

Paul Klein, the owner of 702 Motoring, allowed the Review-Journal permission to use his video of the crash.

Paul Klein, the owner 702 Motoring, allowed the Review-Journal permission to use his video of the crash. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paul Klein, the owner of 702 Motoring, was working early Sunday morning when he heard a loud, frightening crash in front of his business near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road in the central valley.

He went outside and recorded the carnage of what happened.

A green McLaren 570S was smashed on one side of the road; a crushed and overturned Toyota Camry was further away.

Las Vegas police quickly arrived, and a witness gave an investigator his account of the crash.

Joshua Badell, 39, in the passenger seat of the Camry was killed.

The driver of the rented McLaren, 29-year-old Stanley Butler of Washington, D.C., suffered serious injuries in the crash. Police said Butler showed signs of intoxication and was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

A passenger in the McLaren, a 29-year-old man from Temple Hill, Maryland, suffered critical injuries.

Klein, who allowed the Review-Journal to use his video, shared his reactions to the crash in real time.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.