Victim ID’d in suspected DUI crash of McLaren race car in Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man killed early Sunday morning in a suspected DUI crash involving a rented race car.

One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a suspected DUI crash Sunday, June 2, 2019, near East Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Joshua David Badell, 39, was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry parked in a strip mall near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road when a green McLaren 570S left the road and crashed into the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the rented McLaren, 29-year-old Stanley Butler of Washington, D.C., suffered serious injuries in the crash. Police said he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

The passenger, a 29-year-old man from Temple Hill, Maryland, who has not been identified, suffered critical injuries.

This crash marked the 50th fatality Metro has investigated in 2019.

This is not an accident! We do not ACCIDENTALLY get into our car after becoming impaired!! We make choices….and this CHOICE killed an innocent person. @LVMPD @DriveSafeNV @LVMPDSEAC pic.twitter.com/ipQVV8JVrQ — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 2, 2019

