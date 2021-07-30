87°F
Crime

NHP trooper struck in carjacking dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2021 - 7:51 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2021 - 10:50 pm
Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday night that trooper Micah May has died.

May, 46, was critically injured after he attempted to deploy stop sticks during a carjacking and police chase on Interstate 15 Tuesday. The driver, Douglas Claiborne, 60, struck May with the vehicle while on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.

May was airlifted to University Medical Center were he remained until his death Thursday night.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of … Trooper Micah May #6203,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

