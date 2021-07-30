NHP trooper struck in carjacking dies

The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday night that trooper Micah May has died.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper dies 2 days after being hit on I-15

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

May, 46, was critically injured after he attempted to deploy stop sticks during a carjacking and police chase on Interstate 15 Tuesday. The driver, Douglas Claiborne, 60, struck May with the vehicle while on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.

May was airlifted to University Medical Center were he remained until his death Thursday night.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of … Trooper Micah May #6203,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

