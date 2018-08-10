North Las Vegas police ask for help to find burglary suspect

North Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of two home burglaries on July 22.

Officers responded to a burglary of two homes in the 4300 block of Matinee Avenue, east of north Decatur Boulevard, around 4 pm. on July 22, police said. In both burglaries, the man, suspected to be in his 20s, damaged the back door to enter the homes.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a neon-yellow construction vest and pulling a purple suitcase. He is suspected of stealing small electronics and jewelry in both burglaries.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

