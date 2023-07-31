North Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that left a 12-year-old girl dead.

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 3:38 p.m. near Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue, according to police.

A stolen 2005 Cadillac Escalade ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, police said. It continued driving and struck another vehicle, before losing control and hitting the girl, later identified as Yelina Tarango, who was on the sidewalk.

Police are looking for a male of unknown race, wearing a red shirt, tan-colored shorts and white shoes, who was seen getting out of the stolen Escalade just after the collision. That person then fled the area on foot, eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information about the crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

A North Las Vegas man was arrested in June and is accused of chasing the unknown driver at high speeds until that driver caused the crash. Alfredo Cabrera Jr., 19, was booked on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

