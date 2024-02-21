North Las Vegas woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

A woman who died when her motorcycle collided with a car driven by an allegedly impaired man who then tried to flee has been identified.

Police believe impairment was the cause of the crash.

A photo shows the aftermath of a fatal crash near Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Courtesy Douglas Scroggins)

A North Las Vegas woman who died when her motorcycle collided with a car driven by an allegedly impaired man who then tried to flee has been identified.

Tracey Confair, 48, died after the Friday morning crash in North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a press release Monday that the crash, which involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Challenger, happened Friday at about 8:45 a.m. at Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive.

Police said the Challenger’s driver, Robert McKinney II, 31, tried to “flee the scene on foot” but was quickly arrested. He also showed signs of impairment, police said.

McKinney was booked into the North Las Vegas jail and faces DUI and hit-and-run counts, among other charges, court records show.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.