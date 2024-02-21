58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

North Las Vegas woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

Police believe impairment was the cause of the crash.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 10:48 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2024 - 10:11 am
A photo shows the aftermath of a fatal crash near Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive in North Las ...
A photo shows the aftermath of a fatal crash near Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Courtesy Douglas Scroggins)

A North Las Vegas woman who died when her motorcycle collided with a car driven by an allegedly impaired man who then tried to flee has been identified.

Tracey Confair, 48, died after the Friday morning crash in North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a press release Monday that the crash, which involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Challenger, happened Friday at about 8:45 a.m. at Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive.

Police said the Challenger’s driver, Robert McKinney II, 31, tried to “flee the scene on foot” but was quickly arrested. He also showed signs of impairment, police said.

McKinney was booked into the North Las Vegas jail and faces DUI and hit-and-run counts, among other charges, court records show.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Impaired man tried to flee after fatal motorcycle crash, police say
Impaired man tried to flee after fatal motorcycle crash, police say
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Human remains found near Frenchman Mountain
Human remains found near Frenchman Mountain
Police urge motorcyclists to slow down after woman on motorbike rear-ends car, dies, police say
Police urge motorcyclists to slow down after woman on motorbike rear-ends car, dies, police say
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness