Nye County boarding school closes after operators arrested

Marcel and Patricia Chappuis (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The home where Marcel and Patricia Chappuis were arrested in connection with an ongoing child abuse case at their Amargosa Valley private school is pictured on Wednesday, Feb

An Amargosa Valley boarding school at the center of an ongoing abuse investigation was shut down Wednesday after its owner and his wife were arrested in Las Vegas on more than 40 counts of allowing child abuse or neglect.

Marcel Chappuis, a professional psychologist who owns Northwest Academy, a school for at-risk teens and adolescents, and his wife, Patricia, each face 43 counts of allowing child abuse or neglect. Patricia Chappuis faces an additional two counts of child abuse or neglect, according to jail and court records.

The owner was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, while Patricia Chappuis does not appear to be in custody at the jail, the same records show. It was not clear if she had posted bond.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the tap water at the facility, which was found to contain arsenic, according to a public video release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which has the authority to revoke a facility’s license, said: “The individuals arrested do not provide direct supervision of the children currently onsite. Northwest Academy Staff are working to move children to alternative placements as soon as possible. DCFS is assisting with finding alternative placements for the children currently onsite at NWA.”

DCFS is the Division of Child and Family Services.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection issued an order on Feb. 9, 2018, regarding the high levels of contaminants in the water. Those at the school were to be provided three bottles of water a day, but the school often ran out of bottled water, sometimes going without for up to three days, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in the video.

“Even during the hot summer months, students were either required to drink the tap water or nothing at all,” he said.

Students also drank the tap water when they were given their medications, he said.

Patricia Chappuis instructed staff to cook and clean with the tap water, witnesses told the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“They also reported the empty Sparkletts bottles were brought into the kitchen and staff were told that if anyone asked if they used the bottled water for cooking, that they were to tell them yes,” Tippetts said in the video.

Patricia Chappuis’ additional child abuse charges stem from previous “physical altercations” she had with students, Tippetts said.

News of two additional arrests in the case broke early Wednesday, after the Metropolitan Police Department, which was assisting the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, announced that they had taken a man and woman with felony warrants for child abuse into custody just before 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 7600 block of Painted Dunes Drive, a residential area near West Ann Road and North Durango Drive.

Metro later identified the pair as Marcel and Patricia Chappuis.

Lt. David Gordon confirmed that the warrants stemmed from the Sheriff’s Office investigation opened Jan. 28 into allegations of child abuse and neglect at Northwest Academy.

The school’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

In a Feb. 4 statement, he said, “We ask that the public not rush to judgment as we are confident that the investigative process will reveal that Northwest Academy’s goal is to provide a safe and productive environment for its students.”

The Sheriff’s Office made its first arrest in the case one day after launching its investigation, which was sparked by complaints from a former staff member and a former student, who is now 14.

The student alleged being slammed to the ground on several occasions by staff member Caleb Hill, 29, although his arrest report indicated that the agency was investigating a single incident that occurred Jan. 4.

Formal charges against Hill had not been filed in Beatty Justice Court as of Wednesday morning. Jail records show that he remained at the Nye County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

The investigation also led to the discovery of arsenic in the school’s water. A notification of the contaminated water was sent to parents on Dec. 13, according to an email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the notification, the contamination was detected Nov. 6 and was caused by “erosion of natural deposits; runoff from orchards; runoff from glass and electronics production wastes.”

Health inspections

During one of its biannual inspections of the school, the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health found in March 2017 that staff never reported an incident two months earlier in which two students were found in the gym “having sexual contact,” according to a report of the division’s findings.

The inspector also observed that the school was not meeting daily nutritional needs for each of its students, as fruits and vegetables were not being provided during lunch, the document stated. Northwest Academy appointed a “kitchen manager” as a result “to ensure that the appropriate inventory is available.”

That same inspection also led to the school implementing a “daily shift change report,” after the inspector conducted a review of the school’s records and found that owner and professional psychologist Marcel Chappuis failed to maintain counseling or therapy case notes “for students with self-harming behaviors,” according to the document.

Since news broke of the ongoing abuse investigation, several allegations from former students and their parents have surfaced, including from a 13-year-old boy whose mother pulled him out of the school in January after hearing from other mothers about incidents at the school.

Tanner Reynolds alleges he was slammed and pinned to the ground by Hill on one occasion in December, while other former students have accused the school’s staff of favoritism.

In a brief phone interview with the Review-Journal after Hill’s arrest was announced, Patti Chappuis defended the academy, saying, “There have been a multitude of inaccuracies and falsities reported. There have been no findings of abuse or neglect by Sheriff (Sharon) Wehrly or any of the licensing boards.”

She declined to address the arsenic in the school’s water or the other allegations that had surfaced by then.

The couple’s initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jessie Bekker contributed to this report.

7600 Painted Dunes Drive, Las Vegas, NV