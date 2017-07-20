O.J. Simpson granted parole

The parole hearing for O.J. Simpson has ended and the four members of the state Board of Parole Commissioners have reached a decision. Simpson was granted parole Thursday.

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears with his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, left, via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Lovelock Correctional Center via AP)

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Lovelock Correctional Center via AP)

Officers walk toward the entrance to Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., where former NFL football star O.J. Simpson is being held Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson is making the case on live TV for his release from prison where he has been serving a 33-year sentence for an armed robbery involving sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Parole Commissioner Tony Corda cast the first vote for parole, telling Simpson he engaged in a serious crime and deserved to serve time in prison. But he also said Simpson was a low risk to reoffend, had community support and a stable release plan and so voted in favor.

The other three commissioners followed suit, with Chairwoman Connie Bisbee telling Simpson to be sure not to violate any conditions of his parole or he could be returned to Nevada and sent back to prison.

Bruce Fromong, 63, of North Las Vegas, a victim in the crime, called Simpson a friend of 27 years in testimony to the panel from Lovelock.

“He is not a threat,” Fromong said. “He is a good man. He does a lot of good for other people.”

Fromong said the 9- to 33-year sentence given to Simpson for the incident was “way too long.”

Arnelle Simpson, 48, of Fresno, Calif., Simpson’s oldest child, testified for her father, calling him her best friend and her “rock.” She acknowledged that Simpson did not make the right choice back in 2007 when he went to retrieve what he thought was personal property stolen from him.

“He could have handled the situation differently,” she said.

“I feel it is time to give him a second chance,” he said. “It is time for him to go home to his family and friends.”

CARSON CITY — Within hours, former football star and notorious Nevada prison inmate O.J. Simpson will know if he can walk out of the Lovelock Correctional Center a free man on Oct. 1.

Four members of the state Board of Parole Commissioners — the same four who granted Simpson parole in 2013 from some of the convictions stemming from a 2007 Las Vegas robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers — will make the call at a hearing that began at 10 a.m. today.

Media from around the country are in Carson City, where the board is meeting, and at Lovelock prison, 130 miles to the east, to chronicle the hearing.

Simpson, 70, is attending from Lovelock, and will be able to testify on his own behalf. Wearing prison blues and appearing much thinner than the last time he was in the public eye, the hearing began with the board explaining the charges, flubbing his age and asking Simpson what he was thinking when he committed the robbery at Palace Station hotel-casino.

Others will also speak in support, and victims can testify if they chose to do so.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne of Las Vegas; daughter Arnelle Simpson, 48, of Fresno, California; sister Shirley Baker, of Sacramento, California; and friend, Tom Scotto, 55, of Naples, Florida, also are in attendance in Lovelock.

A victim in the case, Bruce Fromong, 63, of North Las Vegas, planned to attend. He is a sports collectibles dealer and longtime Simpson acquaintance who is now marketing photos signed by himself and Simpson. The other memorabilia seller, Alfred Beardsley, died in November 2015.

Fromong has said he and Simpson have made amends and that he intends to speak in favor of Simpson’s parole.

Most observers expect Simpson to be granted parole. Simpson is believed to have been a model inmate, serving as a role model to other prisoners at the medium security facility. The board will get an update on his behavior in prison at the hearing.

The board is expected to make a decision within minutes of completing the hearing. Four votes will be needed to grant parole. If there is a split among the members, two other commissioners will be available in Las Vegas to cast votes.

If granted parole, Simpson will have served nearly nine years for the Las Vegas incident, which came years after the reason for his notoriety — his trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, in one of the most celebrated criminal trials in American history.

Simpson was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury in 1995 of the 1994 deaths. But a jury in a civil trial in 1997 ordered Simpson to pay $25 million in punitive damages to the families of Simpson and Goldman after finding him liable for the murders.

Before those deaths, Simpson — known also by his nickname, “The Juice” — was one of the best known and liked former athletes in America, regularly appearing in films and TV commercials.

Simpson is serving a 9- to 33-year sentence for the 2007 robbery.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.