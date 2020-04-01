Oklahoma City bomber’s son charged in Henderson attack

An Oklahoma City bomber’s son, who has a criminal history himself, faces charges in connection with an attack on a 67-year-old man in Henderson in February.

Joshua Nicholas (Henderson Police Department)

An Oklahoma City bomber’s son, who has a criminal history himself, faces kidnapping, burglary and robbery charges in a February attack on a 67-year-old man in Henderson.

Joshua Nichols, 37, was charged with first-degree kidnapping of an older person with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession, robbery, conspiracy and ownership/possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

He is the son of Terry Nichols, who helped Timothy McVeigh build the bomb that killed 168 people at an Oklahoma City federal building in April 1995.

The charges against Joshua Nichols stem from an alleged robbery inside a vacant home on the 300 block of Milan Street in east Henderson.

A jeweler told police he was lured into the home on the afternoon of Feb. 6 by a man identified as Nichols, along with another man and woman.

A man identified as George “Tre” Moya had laid what turned out to be costume jewelry on the kitchen table when the victim “heard a noise, which he later learned was the slide being manipulated on a handgun, behind him,” a police report said. A bearded man, whom police identified as Nichols, aimed a black handgun at the right side of the victim’s head and demanded that he remove his jacket and pants.

Nichols then pulled $1,700 cash from the victim’s wallet and stole his jacket, bracelets, a ring and a cellphone before the trio fled the vacant home, the report said.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured a rented 2019 Cadillac XTS driving away from the scene, according to the report. The car was later traced to a woman with ties to Nichols and Moya, though she has not been charged in the robbery. The victim identified the two men as his attackers in separate police photo lineups, the report said.

Nichols was arrested March 12 and is due in court next week, according to Henderson Justice Court online records. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Moya.

In 2009, Nichols pleaded guilty to stealing a Yamaha motorcycle in Las Vegas and was given probation. His father is serving a life sentence in prison for the Oklahoma bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001.

An attorney for Joshua Nichols could not be reached for comment.

