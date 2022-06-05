Pair accused in fatal robbery extradited to Las Vegas

Two people accused in a fatal Las Vegas robbery, and who turned themselves into FBI agents in Florida, were extradited to Clark County, jail and court records show.

Michael Overton, left, and Christine Schultz (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two people accused in a fatal Las Vegas robbery, and who turned themselves into FBI agents in Florida, were extradited to Clark County, jail and court records show.

Christine Schultz, 22, and Michael Overton, 31, were booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center, where they were being held on multiple felonies, including murder, kidnapping and robbery.

They were due in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday morning.

Soon after Las Vegas police and the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to their capture, the pair turned themselves into Jacksonville authorities, the federal agency said.

Schultz and Overton are two of four people suspected in the killing of Natalie Manduley on March 25 in her southwest valley home, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road, in what the Metropolitan Police Department described as a “very brazen residential robbery.”

Manduley pulled out her own gun during the robbery, and was struck by gunfire from one of the suspects during a shootout, police said.

Schultz, who knew 24-year-old Manduley, showed up to her home, and then invited three accomplices to rob the property, police allege.

Police believe the house, which was ransacked by the robbers, was targeted because Manduley’s boyfriend was known to keep expensive jewelry, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Manduley’s boyfriend was pulling into the neighborhood when he saw Kamari Oliver, 18, run into a car in his driveway and take off, police said.

Police allege Oliver had “panicked and fled the resident,” leaving the other three suspects behind.

A car pursuit ensued, and the victim’s boyfriend rammed the suspects’ car, causing it to smash into a wall, police said.

The getaway driver shot at the man and then took off running, police said. Oliver, who is charged with similar felonies, was arrested days after police found a backpack in the wrecked car that carried high school homework with his name on it, police said.

Attorney Dan Winder told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the teenager had not gone into the victim’s house or participated in the robbery, and theorized that his client got “caught up” in something he did not know was going to happen.

Police had not identified the fourth suspect or the alleged shooter.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.