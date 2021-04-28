Patrick McKenna, Nevada’s most dangerous prisoner, dies on death row

Condemned Nevada prisoner Patrick McKenna has died at 74 after more than four decades on death row.

Patrick McKenna (Nevada Department of Corrections)

This 1979 file photo shows Pat McKenna, known as Nevadaճ most dangerous inmate, who killed another man in jail in Clark County in 1979. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

This 1982 file photo shows Pat McKenna, known as Nevadaճ most dangerous inmate, who killed another man in jail in Clark County in 1979. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this 1996 file photo, Patrick McKenna is brought into the court room by Metropolitan Police Department Swat Officers. (Photo by Clint Karlsen)

This Sept. 13, 1996, file photo shows Patrick McKenna in court. (Photo by Jim Laurie)

Death row inmate Patrick McKenna, who was awaiting capital punishment longer than almost anyone else in the state, died last week, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

McKenna, long considered Nevada’s most dangerous prisoner, was sentenced to death in 1980 for first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery with use of a deadly weapon. He was pronounced dead April 19 at Spring Valley Hospital, according to the prison system.

A cause of death was not given.

McKenna, 74, strangled and killed his cellmate Jack Nobles, 20, at the Clark County jail in 1979.

Authorities have said McKenna also tried to escape custody several times.

His death came after the Nevada Assembly approved a bill to abolish capital punishment. The legislation still must be passed by the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.