Pedestrian dead, man in custody after North Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in a North Las Vegas crash, and a 57-year-old man is in custody.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the intersection of June Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Officers found a 47-year-old man who had been struck by a white 2012 Ford Fusion sedan, according to police. Medical personnel took him to University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that the pedestrian was crossing MLK just north of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk. During that time, a Ford Fusion was northbound on MLK in the No. 2 travel lane when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 57-year-old Marc Du Shane Wesley, remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. Wesley was placed under arrest and transported to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where he was booked for the charges of DUI resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a driver’s license. Attached is his booking photo.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

