Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Las Vegas airport, driver arrested

A 33-year-old man was later arrested by police and will face hit-and-run charges, according to Las Vegas authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning near the airport, according to Las Vegas authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to Paradise Road south of the intersection with Naples Drive at about 3:09 a.m. Monday.

Evidence at the scene indicated a male was walking southbound on Paradise Road in the second southbound travel lane from the left, according to a preliminary crash report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A collision occurred when a 2010 Nissan Altima struck the pedestrian and projected him onto the roadway. The Nissan failed to remain at the scene of the collision and fled southbound on Paradise.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim, believed to be 33 years old. deceased at the scene.

Detectives later located the Nissan parked in the parking lot of 1131 Lulu Avenue.

Van Deangelo Burrell, 33, was located and placed under arrest for hit and run-related charges, police said.

The death marked the 97th traffic-related death in the Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directlyleading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim as well as cause an manner of death after relatives have been notified.