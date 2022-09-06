Police arrest woman in fatal hit-and-run crash

Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, of Las Vegas, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on hit-and-run charges.

(Getty Images)

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday, and a 31-year-old woman who drove off after hitting her was arrested Monday, police said.

Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, of Las Vegas, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on hit-and-run charges, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The identity of the 40-year-old woman who was killed had not yet been released Monday.

Police said the woman who died was crossing East Cheyenne Avenue at Queen Street in northeast Las Vegas just before 11 p.m. on Friday. She wasn’t crossing in a crosswalk, police said.

At the same time, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was heading west on Cheyenne. The front right side of the Equinox struck the pedestrian.

“Despite all life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the pedestrian was determined to be deceased at the scene,” said a statement issued Monday night by Metro.

“The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene without checking on the welfare of the pedestrian,” the statement also said.

The incident is the 96th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction, police said. It was still under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.