Police find Explorer sought in fatal hit-and-run on Pecos, seek driver

Metro investigates a hit-and-run crash at South Pecos Road and East Harmon Avenue that left one pedestrian dead Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. A FOrd Explorer believed involved in the crash has been found, but not the driver. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police have located a Ford Explorer involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday.

Now, police are trying to identify the driver of the vehicle they say struck a female pedestrian on South Pecos Road, then fled the scene.

“The driver of this Explorer remains outstanding and is urged to turn themselves in,” police said in a press release.

The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. An unidentified woman, 57, was crossing South Pecos Road at East Harmon Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was struck. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died.

The driver of the SUV drove off and fled southbound. A police news release indicates on Sunday at 9 p.m. police located the vehicle in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Craig Road.

“The Ford Explorer bore a California license plate and had consistent damage as well as biological matter on the exterior surfaces consistent with the auto versus pedestrian collision,” police said.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is urged to call police at 702-828-4060. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.