Police: Vegas gas station attendant beats man with bat over nacho cheese

The gas station attendant thought the man was getting too much cheese from the nacho cheese machine.

The man broke the machine, the attendant later told police, was being rude and wouldn’t leave.

So the attendant hit him with a bat, beating him so severely that when police reached the Arco at 5705 S. Rainbow Blvd., blood was spurting out of the left ear of the victim, Isaiah Taylor, whose face was covered with blood, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Myron Bullie, 47, faces attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon charges in connection with the September 3 altercation.

Taylor was transported to University Medical Center. Hospital staff told police he suffered two brain bleeds, multiple skull fractures, blood in ear canals, air in his brain and facial bone fractures.

At the time of the arrest report, his injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Bullie told police he hit Taylor twice, once in the head and once in the gut, according to police.

When police asked him if he hit Taylor hard, Metro said he replied, “If it was hard, his head would’ve been smashed on the (expletive) floor and he would’ve been dead.”

A man at the gas station told police he had found Taylor on the ground, covered in blood, while he was pumping gas and asked Bullie to call 911.

Bullie said something like “I’m not going to call 911, he better have learned a lesson,” the man told police.

Police said officers found Bullie behind the register.

He said Taylor was being rude, so he told him to leave the store, according to police. Taylor left, but returned minutes later. Bullie wanted to close the store and told Taylor to leave again.

But Taylor was insistent that he wanted nachos. Bullie pushed him out of the store, then beat him, police said.

Bullie also complained that he’d been injured. He said he broke his wrist, according to the arrest report. He was also taken to UMC, where staff determined his wrist was sprained.

Bullie said he hoped his actions would send a message, according to the report.

“Now everyone gonna see this and they’re gonna know never to talk (expletive) to me,” police said Bullie told an officer.

