Crime

Police ID man accused in wrong-way fatal crash on I-11 in Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 12:21 pm
 

A man suspected of driving impaired in a head-on crash that left two people dead on Interstate 11 near Boulder City on Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the suspect has been identified as Martin Raymond Andino, 37, of Las Vegas.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of I-11 south near mile marker 6.

According to NHP, a preliminary investigation indicated that a blue 2022 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling the wrong way on I-11 in the southbound left travel lane, approaching a pickup truck just south of mile marker 6. Police say a gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling south on I-11, in the far left lane, causing a head-on crash to occur.

Two occupants of the Tacoma were pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victims as Virginia Whiting, 19, and Gleand Antonio Aguilera, 21, both from Arizona in the Phoenix-Glendale area.

Two juvenile passengers that were in the vehicle with the suspected impaired driver were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Andino was taken to a nearby hospital and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and other related charges, NHP said.

