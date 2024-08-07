Police investigate after cars drive through front of 2 North Las Vegas businesses

North Las Vegas police are investigating burglary attempts after two cars reportedly drove through the front entry of two separate businesses early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, at approximately 5:30 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had driven into a business in the 300 block of W. Craig Road.

Arriving officers located a silver Hyundai Elantra that had driven through the front entry area of a business. The business was closed at the time, and no one was injured, police noted.

Police then discovered that a black Kia Optima had also driven through the front entry area of a neighboring firearm business.

Detectives believe no items were stolen from either business, the release said.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.