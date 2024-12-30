64°F
Crime

Police look for suspect accused of lighting southwest Las Vegas house on fire

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating an arson suspect that they say is accused of sett ...
Las Vegas police are asking for help locating an arson suspect that they say is accused of setting a home on fire with a family inside. (Courtesy LVMPD/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an arson suspect that they say is accused of setting a home on fire with a family inside.

According to police, the incident occurred between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Authorities say detectives believe the individual set a residence on fire in the 10100 Block of Driftwood Estate Street, near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Pyle Avenue.

According to police, the family was asleep at the time of the fire but managed to escape just as it started.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD’s Enterprise Area Command at 702-828-2843 or online at EAC@lvmpd.com.

