Police: Man fatally shot after fight with two men in downtown Las Vegas

A homicide investigation was ongoing at the intersection of Third Street and Utah Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men are wanted, police said, in connection to the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Las Vegas Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Utah Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man in his 30s was with two men he knew, according to Johansson, when they got into an altercation and the man in his 30s was shot. The two other men ran away northbound down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Johansson said no detailed descriptions were available for either men.

“Knowing this area I know there’s likely a lot more witnesses than what we currently have,” Johansson said.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed southbound from Fourth Street to Wyoming Avenue. Utah was closed at Third, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

