64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 2:49 pm
 

One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon within a large shopping complex in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:36 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square mall between South Tenaya Way and South Rainbow Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

One person was detained but it was not immediately known if an arrest was made.

The police department’s homicide division is handling the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
5
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found shot to death in Las Vegas alley
Man found shot to death in Las Vegas alley
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Police investigate Lake Las Vegas killing
Police investigate Lake Las Vegas killing
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead