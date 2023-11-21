Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square.

One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon within a large shopping complex in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:36 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square mall between South Tenaya Way and South Rainbow Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

One person was detained but it was not immediately known if an arrest was made.

The police department’s homicide division is handling the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

