Police officer hospitalized after scuffle on Las Vegas Strip

A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after getting into a scuffle with a larceny suspect on the Strip.

Officers responded to Casino Royale, 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 7:30 a.m. for a petit larceny call. The thief was known to hit properties on the Strip, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A scuffle broke out between the suspect and three responding officers, who were trying to take him into custody, Rivera said.

Two officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Another officer, who was complaining of knee pain, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Rivera said.

