Crime

Police: Raiders player admits to drinking prior to DUI arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 7:19 am
 
Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) stretches before an NFL game against the Denver Br ...
Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) stretches before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson told police he had a couple drinks prior to his arrest on suspicion of DUI this week on the Strip.

Police responded to Aria around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a someone being pinned between to cars and taken to the hospital. An officer arrived and spoke with Robinson, 24, who was the driver of a 2022 Ram 1500, according to a Metropolitan Police Department impaired driving report.

The officer wrote that Robinson smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was mumbled. Robinson told the officer, according to the report, that his last drink was at midnight and that he had two drinks.

Robinson failed field sobriety tests and was booked on a charge of misdemeanor DUI. Court records show he has not been formally charged.

The report did not provide more information about the person allegedly pinned between two vehicles or if Robinson’s vehicle struck the pedestrian.

As of Friday morning, Robinson was listed on the Raiders roster, according to the team’s website.

He played in six games this past season.

Robinson is due in court on June 4.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.


